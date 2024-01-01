Bo Nix, Oregon football demolish Liberty Flames in Fiesta Bowl

Though the No. 8 Oregon football team gave up the game’s first score, the Ducks came back with a vengeance and dominated No. 23 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day, 45-6, behind a record-breaking outing from quarterback Bo Nix at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

In his last collegiate game, Nix broke four records, including the national FBS record for completion percentage in a single season, previously held by Alabama's Mac Jones (2020). Nix finished the year with a 77.44% completion percentage, and also broke Marcus Mariota's (2014) single season record for touchdown passes and yards, finishing with 45 touchdowns and 4,508 yards, respectively. His five touchdown passes are also the most any Oregon quarterback has ever thrown in a bowl game.

The Flames got off to a hot start, scoring on the game’s opening drive after a big run on a triple option and then a 17-yard connection from quarterback Kaidon Salter to Bentley Hanshaw. The Ducks responded with a field goal on the next drive before the Duck defense completely shut down the Flames while the offense took off.

Nix completed 14 of his last 16 pass attempts of the first half, tossing four touchdowns in the second quarter alone to help Oregon to a 31-6 lead at the halftime break. It was during that stretch that Nix broke Mariota’s previous program record of 42 single-season touchdown passes.

Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) reacts after a play against the Liberty Flames during the first quarter of the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium Jan. 1, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona.

On the opening drive of the second half, offensive coordinator Will Stein went into his bag of tricks to help Nix break two records with a single throw. Nix got the ball back after a reverse, flea-flicker and tossed a short screen to Tez Johnson for a 24-yard touchdown to put the Ducks ahead 38-6. The throw broke both Mariota’s single-season passing yards record and the Oregon bowl game record for touchdown passes in a game.

At the time of the throw, Nix also moved ahead of Jones’ FBS single-season completion percentage record.

The quarterback finished 28-35 for 363 yards and five touchdowns in his 61st career start, another FBS record. Bucky Irving also had a strong game in his swan song, rushing for 117 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Without Troy Franklin, Tez Johnson had 11 catches for 172 yards and a score, and broke Franklin's single-season receptions record set earlier this season with 86.

The Oregon defense was stifling after the opening drive, holding the Flames off the scoreboard after the first drive and to just 294 total yards. Liberty's top-scoring offense had just 126 passing yards and 168 rushing yards.

The win is Oregon's 12th of the season, the Ducks' sixth 12-win season in program history.

