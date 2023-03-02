Bo Nix one of three Pac-12 quarterbacks in top 10 going into 2023
The 2023 college football season is still many months away, but with the NFL draft picture settled it is a good time to take an early look at the top returning quarterbacks around the NCAA.
Position battles have yet to take place at key programs like Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State, which will almost certainly change this list as we get closer and closer to September.
For now, the Pac-12 is extremely well represented in CBS Sports’ quarterback power rankings, with three of the top five quarterbacks all coming from the conference of champions. That includes Oregon’s Bo Nix, who is back for another year after an excellent performance in 2022.
Nix is joined by USC’s Caleb Williams and Washington’s Michael Penix, with the trio of Pac-12 QB’s all expected to be heavily in the mix to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy Award.
Here is a look at the top ten quarterback power rankings here in March, with spring football just getting underway:
Dillon Gabriel - Oklahoma Sooners
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Jayden Daniels - LSU Tigers
Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Hartman - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
J.J. McCarthy - Michigan Wolverines
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Michael Pratt - Tulane Green Wave
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Bo Nix - Oregon Ducks
Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Travis - Florida State Seminoles
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat
Drake Maye - North Carolina Tar Heels
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Penix Jr. - Washington Huskies
Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Caleb Williams - USC Trojans
Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports