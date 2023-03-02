Bo Nix one of three Pac-12 quarterbacks in top 10 going into 2023

The 2023 college football season is still many months away, but with the NFL draft picture settled it is a good time to take an early look at the top returning quarterbacks around the NCAA.

Position battles have yet to take place at key programs like Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State, which will almost certainly change this list as we get closer and closer to September.

For now, the Pac-12 is extremely well represented in CBS Sports’ quarterback power rankings, with three of the top five quarterbacks all coming from the conference of champions. That includes Oregon’s Bo Nix, who is back for another year after an excellent performance in 2022.

Nix is joined by USC’s Caleb Williams and Washington’s Michael Penix, with the trio of Pac-12 QB’s all expected to be heavily in the mix to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy Award.

Here is a look at the top ten quarterback power rankings here in March, with spring football just getting underway:

Dillon Gabriel - Oklahoma Sooners

Jayden Daniels - LSU Tigers

Sam Hartman - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

J.J. McCarthy - Michigan Wolverines

Michael Pratt - Tulane Green Wave

Bo Nix - Oregon Ducks

Jordan Travis - Florida State Seminoles

Drake Maye - North Carolina Tar Heels

Michael Penix Jr. - Washington Huskies

Caleb Williams - USC Trojans

