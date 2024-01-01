Bo Nix officially sets NCAA record for single-season completion percentage

It wasn’t the main goal going into the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl for Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks, but it certainly was a potential added bonus when the veteran quarterback decided to play one last game in an Oregon uniform.

Bo Nix has officially broken the record for single-season completion percentage, breaking the mark set by Alabama Crimson Tide QB Mac Jones back in 2020. Jones set the record at 77.36%.

In the Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames, Nix completed 28-of-35 passes for 363 yards and 5 touchdowns. This brought him up to 364-for-470 on the season, a completion percentage of 77.45%.

Coming into the game, Nix was at 77.2%, right behind Jones.

Things looked to be in doubt early on, with Nix only completing 4 of his first 7 passes, and 7 of his first 11, thanks to some uncharacteristic drops from the receivers. In the second quarter, Nix turned it around though and get back into the flow of things and ultimately break the record.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire