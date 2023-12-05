Bo Nix named Pac-12 Offensive POY; Nine Ducks named to All-Conference teams

The odds are against him to win the Heisman Trophy, but that doesn’t mean Oregon quarterback Bo Nix didn’t have a tremendous year.

Nix has been named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, no doubt beating out Washington’s Michael Penix and USC’s Caleb Williams.

For the season so far, Nix has thrown for 4,145 yards, 40 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He also ran for six scores.

Nix is the first Duck to win the award since Marcus Mariota in 2014, the same year he won the Heisman.

Among those also honored on the First-Team All-Conference were receiver Troy Franklin (81 catches, 1,383 yards, 14 TD), tight end Terrance Ferguson (40 catches, 396 yards, 5 TD), and center Jackson Powers-Johnson. Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus (25 tackles, 6.5 for loss, 5 sacks) was named to the First-Team All-12 squad as well with defensive back Khyree Jackson (34 tackles, 3 interceptions).

Several other Ducks were voted to the All-Pac-12 Second Team including tailback Busky Irving, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, and defensive back Evan Williams.

Oregon’s honorable mentions were defensive lineman Jordan Burch, offensive linemen Josh Conerly, Ajani Cornelius, and Steven Jones, defensive back Tysheem Johnson, and receiver Tez Johnson.

