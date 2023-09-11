Bo Nix named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week

Through two weeks of college football, the Pac-12 remains the most dominant conference in the country. In the most recent AP Poll, there are 8 teams representing the Pac-12, which if not a record, is definitely the most there have been in a long time.

This weekend was full of good matchups, but the most exciting game involving a Pac-12 team was Oregon’s 38-30 win over Texas Tech. There was a lot the Ducks left to be desired in their first Power 5 game, but they pulled out the win.

One of the only reasons Oregon was able to crawl their way back into Saturday’s game was the outstanding play of QB Bo Nix. In the game, Nix completed 32/44 passes, threw for 359 yards, rushed for 46 yards, and threw no INTs. That impressive statline along with an Oregon win on the road, earned Nix Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Despite, his low total of rushing yards, one of Nix’s most important plays was a 15-yard run on which he made two defenders miss on the way to picking up a first down on a key third-and-long. That play kept the Ducks in the game, and it was a flash of the premier rusher we haven’t seen as much since Nix’s late-season injury in 2022. If the Ducks offense is to be successful this year, Nix will need to be just as much of a runner as he is a passer, so it’s very exciting to see him making plays like that one.

This season, Bo Nix’s elite QB play hasn’t been an anomaly for the Pac-12. In fact, it’s been the norm. Nix, USC’s Caleb Williams, UW’s Michael Penix Jr., and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are all front runners for the Heisman Trophy. Additionally, WSU’s Cam Ward, OSU’s DJ Uiagalelei, UCLA’s Dante Moore, and Utah’s Cam Rising are also in a position for dominant seasons. I think it’s fitting that in Pac-12’s final year of existence, as we know it, we see some of the finest QB play this conference has ever seen.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire