Bo Nix named one of top candidates to be on cover of College Football 24 video game

2024 is going to be special for college football fans. Not only do we get an expanded College Football Playoff, and a new-look landscape thanks to conference realignment across the nation, but we also get the return of the beloved video game.

EA Sports’ College Football 24 is scheduled to be released this coming summer, at long last.

Because of various lawsuits over player likeness and several other hurdles, the game’s release has suffered many delays, but just a few months from now, college football fans can expect to once again be able to try and lead their favorite school to a national championship, and become the next dynasty.

One of the biggest topics of discussion surrounding the game as of late is which athlete should ultimately be on the cover of the video game. It should please Oregon Duck fans to hear that quarterback Bo Nix is among the top options. Here’s what USA TODAY’s College Sports Wire had to say about Nix’s case for being the cover athlete:

Bo Nix is the poster child of what entering the transfer portal can do for a player’s success and future when it comes to the NFL. He elevated his play and put Oregon in a position to win the Pac-12. Given that the transfer portal is likely to be a big part of the new game, we have to put Nix at the very top of the list.

We’ve also seen what a potential cover with Nix featured would look like, thanks to On3’s Hayes Fawcett:

It’s 2024 & that means there will finally be a new NCAA Football Video Game released this year LFG‼️ pic.twitter.com/pn61JkfZn0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 1, 2024

Other top candidates are obviously Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, Washington’s Michael Penix, and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

The exact release date for the game is not yet public, but we hope that it will be on the shelves in short order.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire