Bo Nix moves up in Pac-12 QB rankings following week 6 of 2023 season

I’ll be the first one to admit that I’m not smart enough to understand how PFF figures the formula that spits out the quarterback ratings from week to week. For example, Oregon’s Bo Nix didn’t play last week due to the bye week and his ratings went from 90.6 to 88.7.

The same goes for USC’s Caleb Williams. By every metric, he’s having a better season this year than he did when he won the Heisman Trophy. Right now, it seems like every unit on the Trojans is in turmoil although the Trojans stand at 6-0 and are a Top 10 team in the country, largely thanks to the stellar play from their QB.

The rankings should take shape after this week as there are a couple of huge games involving Pac-12 teams as Oregon goes to Washington and USC heads to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

As of now, here’s a look at where the QBs in the Pac-12 stand, according to the metrics used by Pro Football Focus:

Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington Huskies

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 93.7

National Rank: 1

2023 stats:133-of-178 (75%), 1,999 yards (400 ypg), 16 TDs, 2 INTs

Last week: Washington had a bye week before the biggest game of the season in Seattle.

What’s next: Oregon

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 92.2

National Rank: 5

2023 stats: 186-of-256 (73%), 2,020 yards (337 ypg), 16 TDs, 2 INT

Last week: You have to wonder how good Sanders would be if he was behind a good offensive line instead of running for his life for half of the game. He was sacked five times in the 27-24 win at Arizona State. Sanders was 26-of-42 for 239 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a score.

What’s next: Stanford (Friday, Oct. 13)

Bo Nix - Oregon Ducks

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 88.7

National Rank: 23

2023 stats: 131-of-163 (80%), 1,459 yards (292 ypg), 15 TDs, 1 INT

Last week: Like Washington, the Ducks had a bye to prepare for the Huskies. With a good game in Seattle, Nix’s Heisman campaign could get started.

What’s next: at Washington

Caleb Williams - USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 87.5

National Rank: 30

2023 stats: 119-of-166 (72%), 1,822 yards (304 ypg), 22 TDs, 1 INT

Last week: Williams wasn’t great, but he was better than his defense and had to pull a rabbit out of his hat to lead his team to a 43-41 triple-overtime win over Arizona State. He was 14-of-25 for just 219 yards and a touchdown.

What’s next: at Notre Dame

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 87.3

2023 stats: 92-of-152 (61%), 1,307 yards (218 ypg), 13 TDs, 4 INT

Last week: Uiagalelei had his best game as a Beaver and Oregon State needed it in the 52-40 win at California. He was 19-of-25 for 275 yards and five touchdowns.

What’s next: BYE

Cameron Ward - Washington State Cougars

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 80.0

2023 stats: 124-of-180 (69%), 1,586 yards (317 ypg), 14 TDs, 2 INT

Last week: For the first time in a while, Ward was stifled by a good defense and Washington State paid the price with a 25-17 loss at UCLA. He was just 19-of-39 for 197 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

What’s next: Arizona

Sam Jackson - California Golden Bears

Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 71.2

2023 stats: 51-of-97 (53%), 556 yards (111 ypg), 5 TDs, 2 INT

Last week: Both Jackson and Ben Finley were unavailable in the 52-40 loss to the Beavers. Third-stringer Fernando Mendoza was 21-of-32 through the air for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

What’s next: at Utah

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 68.2

2023 stats: 69-of-130 (53%), 1,139 yards (228 ypg), 9 TDs, 4 INT

Last week: It’s not often you say a Chip Kelly team won a game because of the defense, but that’s what happened in the 25-17 upset win over Washington State. Moore was okay, going 22-of-44 for 290 yards, a touchdown, but two interceptions.

What’s next: at Oregon State (Friday, Oct. 13)

Noah Fifita - Arizona Wildcats

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 68.2

2023 stats: 60-of-82 (73%), 1,459 yards (292 ypg), 8 TDs, 2 INT

Last week: We added Fifita here because given his performance, he might be the quarterback in the desert for a while. He was 25-of-35 for 303 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

What’s next: at Washington State

Trenton Bourguet - Arizona State Sun Devils

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

PFF Grade: 58.3

2023 stats: 64-of-98 (65%), 726 yards (242 ypg), 1 TDs, 2 INT

Last week: Welcome back to the rankings Trenton Bourguet. Arizona State has used three quarterbacks this season and Bourguet was the latest and he played well enough for the Sun Devils to win. But they didn’t with a 27-24 loss to Colorado.

What’s next: BYE

Nate Johnson - Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 57.8

2023 stats: 39-of-72 (54%), 499 yards (100 ypg), 3 TDs, 0 INT

Last week: Utah had a bye last week after the 21-7 loss in Corvallis. Utah might have the services of Cam Rising this week, but that remains to be seen.

What’s next: California

Justin Lamson - Stanford Cardinal

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 57.8

2023 stats: 30-of-61 (49%), 413 yards (83 ypg), 0 TDs, 1 INT

Last week: Stanford had a bye last week and hopefully they figured out the quarterback situation over that time. Lamson took the majority of the snaps against Oregon as Ashton Daniels went down with an injury.

What’s next: at Colorado

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire