Bo Nix will likely start vs. Seahawks Week 1 for the Broncos

After a few days of schedule leaks, and months of knowing who the opponents are, we officially know when every team in the NFL will play each other. For the Seattle Seahawks, they start their season facing off against two of their Super Bowl opponents in the first two weeks… and a very special one in Week 1: the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos return to the Emerald City for the first time since they lost 17-16 on Monday Night Football in 2022 with Russell Wilson. Now, they return for the first time in the post-Russ era for them. As they begin to pick up the pieces of the worst trade in league history, they will be led by a new quarterback. Early reports indicate the starter will be the one they picked No. 12 overall… former Oregon Ducks standout Bo Nix.

From Denver @Tyler_Polumbus tells us on @933KJR rookie 1st-rd pick Bo Nix from Oregon better be starting for the Broncos at #Seahawks week 1: "I'd prefer him not learn bad habits from (DEN backup) Zach Wilson. Bo Nix in all likelihood will be the starting quarterback Week 1." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 16, 2024

Denver selected Nix at No. 12 overall, as previously mentioned, and it was widely panned as a massive overreach. Head coach Sean Payton bragged about how he “tempted” the Minnesota Vikings to move ahead and draft JJ McCarthy over Nix… aka, a much better QB prospect in a different division who gave considerable draft resources to an AFC rival for the Broncos.

Now Nix makes his return to Seattle, where his Ducks fell 36-33 to the Huskies after Oregon missed a potential game-tying field goal.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire