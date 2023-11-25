Bo Nix leads No. 6 Oregon to Pac-12 Championship Game after 3-TD performance

The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
It's rivalry week, and we didn't have to wait until Saturday to see crucial matchups with conference title implications.
A conference title and potentially a CFP berth are within reach for the Ducks. All they have to do is get past their pesky rivals.
Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is a longshot to win the Heisman, but a big game this weekend against Michigan could change things.
Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., LSU's Jayden Daniels and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. have separated themselves from the pack in the Heisman race.
Can Bo Nix get back into the Heisman race with a big game at Utah?
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Teams are starting to clinch spots in the NBA in-season tournament.
The Tigers are 10-2 and should go to their first NY6 game in school history.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings for Week 12.
It was true 5-on-5 basketball.
The supporting cast has completely fallen apart, and fixing it might mean risking a little friction with their star QB.
Tulane’s defense forced five turnovers and got two pivotal fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter to hold off UTSA.
As always, the Cowboys are the NFL's greatest draw.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Make sure to take a look at these free agents off the waiver wire to see if they can upgrade your fantasy hockey roster.
The NFL offered a matchup like no other for its first Black Friday game.
Ohio State fans will be furious if Ryan Day loses a third straight game to Michigan, and emotion will trump all reason.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 12 in the NFL.
Purdy wasn’t perfect or as clean as in the 49ers’ prior game. But his impact was greater than his box score suggests. And Purdy’s under-the-radar contributions can change the 49ers’ calculus against the Eagles.