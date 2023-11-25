Advertisement

Bo Nix leads No. 6 Oregon to Pac-12 Championship Game after 3-TD performance

Pac-12 Network

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a rushing score in the sixth-ranked Ducks' win over No. 16 Oregon State on Nov. 24, 2023. Nix set the new Oregon single-season record holder for completions.