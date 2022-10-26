Bo Nix jumps over USC’s Caleb Williams with giant leap up national QB rankings

The way that you’ve heard Oregon Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix be talked about in the national media circles this week after the impressive top-10 win over the UCLA Bruins, you would think that he was a flash in a pan, and finally emerged on a big stage.

Quite the contrary, though. What Nix did against the Bruins was largely what he’s been doing all season. It just so happens that, with ESPN’s College GameDay in town, and the marquee matchup of the Pac-12 season, more eyeballs were on the game.

Want proof of that? Saturday was the fifth time this season that Nix has had more than 3 passing touchdowns; the third time he’s had more than 3 total TD; the fourth time he’s thrown for more than 250 yards, and the fourth time he’s had a QB rating of 170.0 or higher.

Nix has been doing this type of stuff all year. It’s only now that people and media outlets are finally starting to pay attention.

Consider USA TODAY one of those outlets. Each week they put out a list of their college football quarterback rankings, and all season, Nix has been nowhere to be found. That changed this week, though, with Oregon’s leader soaring up the list. Check out where he stands now, and maybe more notably, who he jumped in the process:

Spencer Sanders — Oklahoma State Cowboys

Previous Ranking: Unrated

Drake Maye — North Carolina Tar Heels

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: Unrated

Michael Penix Jr. — Washington Huskies

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: Unrated

Sam Hartman — Wake Forest

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 7

Caleb Williams — USC Trojans

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 5

Bo Nix — Oregon Ducks

Previous Ranking: Unrated

Max Duggan — TCU Horned Frogs

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 4

Bryce Young — Alabama Crimson Tide

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 3

C.J. Stroud — Ohio State Buckeyes

Previous Ranking: 2

Hendon Hooker — Tennessee Volunteers

Previous Ranking: 1

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire