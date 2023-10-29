Bo Nix joins dead heat at top of Heisman Trophy odds after statement win
We’re now getting set to turn our calendar over to November, which means that in the world of college football, it’s gut-check time.
While the first 9 weeks of the season were filled with non-conference cupcakes for most teams and a feeling-out period for others, the true contenders separate themselves once we get into November. Spots in conference championship games are put on the line, and College Football Playoff resumes are built as well.
Heisman Trophy resumes also start to be thrown under the microscope.
With just over a month until the ultimate player-recognition award is handed out, the top athletes in the nation are continuing to jockey for position and try to land a seat in New York City for the ceremony at the start of December. Based on their play now, and their continued success over the next month, the ultimate individual achievement in college football can be won or lost.
It’s safe to say that there is a lot riding on these next few weeks for the top players in the nation. As we continue to watch while this thing winds down, here’s a look at the latest betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook on the award.
Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. | +260
Previous Odds: +300
Week 9 Stats: 21-for-38, 273695 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT
2023 Stats: 203-for-295, 2,945 yards, 24 TD, 6 INT
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy | +300
Previous Odds: +250
Week 9 Stats: BYE
2023 Stats: 132-for-169, 1,799 yards, 18 TD, 3 INT
LSU QB Jayden Daniels | +450
Previous Odds: +300
Week 9 Stats: BYE
2023 Stats: 163-for-223, 2,573 yards, 25 TD, 3 INT
Oregon QB Bo Nix | +600
Previous Odds: +1200
Week 9 Stats: 24-for-31, 248 yards, 2 TD, 1 rush TD
2023 Stats: 206-for-263, 2,337 yards, 21 TD, 1 INT
Florida State QB Jordan Travis | +750
Previous Odds: +1200
Week 9 Stats: 22-for-35, 359 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
2023 Stats: 164-for-253, 2,109 yards, 18 TD, 2 INT
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. | +1400
Previous Odds: +2500
Week 9 Stats: 6 catches, 123 yards, 2 TD
2023 Stats: 48 catches, 889 yards, 8 TD
Georgia QB Carson Beck | +2500
Previous Odds: +3000
Week 9 Stats: 19-for-28, 315 yards, 2 TD
2023 Stats: 192-for-263, 2,642 yards, 14 TD, 4 INT
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel | +2500
Previous Odds: +1200
Week 9 Stats: 14-for-19, 171 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
2023 Stats: 180-for-252, 2,302 yards, 19 TD, 4 INT
Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II | +5500
Previous Odds: N/A
Week 9 Stats: 25 rushes, 271 yards, 2 TD
2023 Stats: 141 rushes, 1,087 yards, 10 TD
USC QB Caleb Williams | +8000
Previous Odds: +10000
Week 9 Stats: 23-for-40, 369 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
2023 Stats: 189-for-277, 2,646 yards, 25 TD, 4 INT
Alabama QB Jalen Milroe | +10000
Previous Odds: +10000
Week 9 Stats: BYE
2023 Stats: 19-for-153, 1,617 yards, 13 TD, 5 INT
Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman | +10000
Previous Odds: +10000
Week 9 Stats: 18-for-25, 288 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT
2023 Stats: 149-for-228, 2,126 yards, 18 TD, 5 INT
North Carolina QB Drake Maye | +12000
Previous Odds: +5000
Week 9 Stats: 17-for-25, 310 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
2023 Stats: 187-for-285, 2,559 yards, 16 TD, 5 INT
Michigan RB Blake Corum | +12000
Previous Odds: +12000
Week 9 Stats: BYE
2023 Stats: 111 carries, 605 yards, 13 TD
Ohio State QB Kyle McCord | +15000
Previous Odds: +10000
Week 8 Stats: 17-for-26, 226 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
2023 Stats: 148-for-231, 2,163 yards, 14 TD, 3 INT
Notre Dame RB Audric Estime | +15000
Previous Odds: N/A
Week 9 Stats: 19 rushes, 113 yards, 3 TD
2023 Stats: 146 rushes, 901 yards, 12 TD