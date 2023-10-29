Bo Nix joins dead heat at top of Heisman Trophy odds after statement win

We’re now getting set to turn our calendar over to November, which means that in the world of college football, it’s gut-check time.

While the first 9 weeks of the season were filled with non-conference cupcakes for most teams and a feeling-out period for others, the true contenders separate themselves once we get into November. Spots in conference championship games are put on the line, and College Football Playoff resumes are built as well.

Heisman Trophy resumes also start to be thrown under the microscope.

With just over a month until the ultimate player-recognition award is handed out, the top athletes in the nation are continuing to jockey for position and try to land a seat in New York City for the ceremony at the start of December. Based on their play now, and their continued success over the next month, the ultimate individual achievement in college football can be won or lost.

It’s safe to say that there is a lot riding on these next few weeks for the top players in the nation. As we continue to watch while this thing winds down, here’s a look at the latest betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook on the award.

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. | +260

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +300

Week 9 Stats: 21-for-38, 273695 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

2023 Stats: 203-for-295, 2,945 yards, 24 TD, 6 INT

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy | +300

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +250

Week 9 Stats: BYE

2023 Stats: 132-for-169, 1,799 yards, 18 TD, 3 INT

LSU QB Jayden Daniels | +450

Previous Odds: +300

Week 9 Stats: BYE

2023 Stats: 163-for-223, 2,573 yards, 25 TD, 3 INT

Oregon QB Bo Nix | +600

Previous Odds: +1200

Week 9 Stats: 24-for-31, 248 yards, 2 TD, 1 rush TD

2023 Stats: 206-for-263, 2,337 yards, 21 TD, 1 INT

Florida State QB Jordan Travis | +750

Previous Odds: +1200

Week 9 Stats: 22-for-35, 359 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

2023 Stats: 164-for-253, 2,109 yards, 18 TD, 2 INT

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. | +1400

Previous Odds: +2500

Week 9 Stats: 6 catches, 123 yards, 2 TD

2023 Stats: 48 catches, 889 yards, 8 TD

Georgia QB Carson Beck | +2500

Previous Odds: +3000

Week 9 Stats: 19-for-28, 315 yards, 2 TD

2023 Stats: 192-for-263, 2,642 yards, 14 TD, 4 INT

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel | +2500

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +1200

Week 9 Stats: 14-for-19, 171 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

2023 Stats: 180-for-252, 2,302 yards, 19 TD, 4 INT

Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II | +5500

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: N/A

Week 9 Stats: 25 rushes, 271 yards, 2 TD

2023 Stats: 141 rushes, 1,087 yards, 10 TD

USC QB Caleb Williams | +8000

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +10000

Week 9 Stats: 23-for-40, 369 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

2023 Stats: 189-for-277, 2,646 yards, 25 TD, 4 INT

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe | +10000

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +10000

Week 9 Stats: BYE

2023 Stats: 19-for-153, 1,617 yards, 13 TD, 5 INT

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman | +10000

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +10000

Week 9 Stats: 18-for-25, 288 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT

2023 Stats: 149-for-228, 2,126 yards, 18 TD, 5 INT

North Carolina QB Drake Maye | +12000

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +5000

Week 9 Stats: 17-for-25, 310 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

2023 Stats: 187-for-285, 2,559 yards, 16 TD, 5 INT

Michigan RB Blake Corum | +12000

Previous Odds: +12000

Week 9 Stats: BYE

2023 Stats: 111 carries, 605 yards, 13 TD

Ohio State QB Kyle McCord | +15000

Previous Odds: +10000

Week 8 Stats: 17-for-26, 226 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

2023 Stats: 148-for-231, 2,163 yards, 14 TD, 3 INT

Notre Dame RB Audric Estime | +15000

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: N/A

Week 9 Stats: 19 rushes, 113 yards, 3 TD

2023 Stats: 146 rushes, 901 yards, 12 TD

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire