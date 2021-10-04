Bo Nix and Jarquez Hunter named SEC Players of the Week

Lance Dawe
Auburn’s performance was acknowledged by the SEC through the form of two weekly awards.

Bo Nix earned Co-Offensive Player of the Week, per the SEC’s release.

(All statistics are from the SEC’s press release)

In the absence of Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter stepped up in a big way for the Tigers. Hunter earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.

