Bo Nix and Jarquez Hunter named SEC Players of the Week
Auburn’s performance was acknowledged by the SEC through the form of two weekly awards.
Bo Nix earned Co-Offensive Player of the Week, per the SEC’s release.
(All statistics are from the SEC’s press release)
In the absence of Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter stepped up in a big way for the Tigers. Hunter earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.
