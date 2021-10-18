Bo Nix honored for top quarterback award

FORT WORTH, Texas (Oct. 18, 2021) — The Davey O’Brien Foundation has announced the eight quarterbacks comprising the week seven Davey O’Brien Great 8 list.

This week’s Great 8 list includes: Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, Kaleb Eleby of Western Michigan, Auburn’s Bo Nix, Aidan O’Connell of Purdue, Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams, Bryce Young of Alabama, and Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe.

Any player named to a Great 8 list during the season who was not previously named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Preseason Watch List is officially added to the Midseason Watch List and becomes eligible for consideration for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. Following this week’s additions of three quarterbacks (Eleby, Nix and O’Connell), 66 players now comprise the current list. The list will be pared down to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2021 next Tuesday (Oct. 26).

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.2 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life.

In 1938, O’Brien, who wore No. 8 as a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955. For more information, visit www.DaveyOBrien.org.

Stetson Bennett, Georgia, Sr., 5-11, 190, Blackshear, Ga.

Completed 14 of 20 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 17.9 yards per completion, in a 30-13 win over No. 11 Kentucky.

Matt Corral, Ole Miss, Jr., 6-2, 205, Ventura, Calif.

Rushed for a career-high 195 yards on 30 carries and amassed 426 total yards (21-for-38 passing, 231 yards, two touchdowns) to lead the Rebels past Tennessee, 31-26.

Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan, So. 6-1, 210, Maryland Heights, Mo.

Was 15-for-22 passing for 307 yards and three touchdowns and carried three times for 33 yards and a score in a 64-31 win over Kent State.

Bo Nix, Auburn, Jr., 6-3, 214, Pinson, Ala.

Connected on 21 of 26 pass attempts for 292 yards and two scores and rushed five times for 42 yards and a touchdown in a 38-23 victory over No. 17 Arkansas.

Aidan O’Connell, Purdue, Sr., 6-3, 210, Long Grove, Ill.

Led the Boilermakers to a 24-7 upset win at No. 2 Iowa by completing 30 of 40 passes (75 percent) for 375 yards and two touchdowns and also tallying a rushing score.

Caleb Williams, Oklahoma, Fr., 6-1, 218, Washington, D.C.

Totaled five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) and 361 yards of offense (295 passing, 66 rushing) in a 52-31 triumph over TCU.

Bryce Young, Alabama, So, 6-0, 194, Pasadena, Calif.

Was 20-for-28 through the air for 348 yards and four touchdown strikes during a 49-9 victory over Mississippi State.

Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, Sr., 6-1, 220, Victoria, Texas