Bo Nix highlighted as one of 25 most important players in 2023

The Oregon Ducks football team is picked to finish fourth in the Pac-12 this season, but Dan Lanning’s team has higher aspirations than that.

ESPN might agree with Oregon’s goals as they name Bo Nix as a player that could affect the race for the College Football Playoff. According to writer Bill Connelly, Nix’s newfound consistency could be a factor.

I would say a 72 percent completion rate and Oregon’s No. 2 ranking in passing success rate qualifies as “consistent.” Nix was a revelation in Eugene, throwing for 3,593 yards and 29 TDs and rushing for 14 more scores with only seven interceptions and five sacks. His playmaking tendencies honed and polished, he heads into his senior season like (Washington QB Michael) Penix: with a dynamite skill corps (and, it must be said, a rebuilt offensive line) and CFP aspirations.

Everyone in Eugene knows how good the Ducks can be when Nix is completely healthy. Oregon was well on its way to 12 straight victories and a trip to the Pac-12 title game before Nix banged up his ankle against Washington, which led to a loss to the Huskies and then the Beavers two weeks later.

Should the Ducks’ quarterback stay on his feet the entire season, he could affect the playoff race, and make it so that fourth-place prediction seems laughable.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire