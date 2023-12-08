Bo Nix: Heisman Trophy finalist reflects on time at Auburn, calls it a 'huge' factor in his growth

NEW YORK, NY. — Oregon quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix views his three years with Auburn football as a "huge" factor in where he is today.

"It taught me how to respond. It taught me how to keep moving forward and taught me not everything's gonna be pretty in life and you got to just find the good that comes out of it," Nix said.

Nix, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. have been named as finalists for the Heisman.

"And now I'm able to sit here and look back on it and see how far I've been able to go," Nix said. "And it's just one of those places that it (will) always mean a lot to me."

Nix completed 77.2% of his passes for 4,145 yards and 46 total touchdowns this season, including the Pac-12 Championship Game. He led the country in completion percentage and guided Oregon to having the No. 2 offense in the nation, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index.

He transferred to Oregon after he was Auburn's starting quarterback for three years. With the Tigers, he completed 59.4% of his passes for 7,251 yards and 39 touchdowns in 34 appearances while on the Plains.

In his final season at Auburn, he connected on 61% of his passes for 2,294 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The winner of the 2023 Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN).

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Bo Nix talks about Auburn before Heisman Trophy ceremony