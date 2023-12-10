Bo Nix in good company with 3rd place finish in Heisman Trophy race

While the obvious goal was to walk away from the 2023 college football season with the Heisman Trophy in his possession, Bo Nix has absolutely nothing to hang his head about on Saturday night after leaving New York City with a 3rd place finish in the voting.

Jayden Daniels, the ultimate winner of the award, was incredibly deserving, putting up stats that paled in comparison to other finalists.

While Nix finished in 3rd place in the voting, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. finished in 2nd place, and Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. finished in 4th place.

Over the years, we remember the Heisman winners, but the finalists often go overlooked. Here’s a reminder of all the elite players who finished 3rd in the Heisman voting over the past 15 years.

2022 — Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Heisman Winner: USC QB Caleb Williams

2nd Place Finisher: TCU QB Max Duggan

2021 — Pittsburgh QB Keny Pickett

Heisman Winner: Alabama QB Bryce Young

2nd Place Finisher: Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

2020 — Alabama QB Mac Jones

Heisman Winner: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith

2nd Place Finisher: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

2019 — Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Heisman Winner: LSU QB Joe Burrow

2nd Place Finisher: Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts

2018 — Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins

Heisman Winner: Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray

2nd Place Finisher: Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

2017 — Louisville QB Lamar Jackson

: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman Winner: Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield

2nd Place Finisher: Stanford RB Bryce Love

2016 — Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman Winner: Louisville QB Lamar Jackson

2nd Place Finisher: Clemson QB Deshaun Watson

2015 — Clemson QB Deshaun Watson

Heisman Winner: Alabama RB Derrick Henry

2nd Place Finisher: Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey

2014 — Alabama WR Amari Cooper

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman Winner: Oregon QB Marcus Mariota

2nd Place Finisher: Wisconsin RB Melvin Gordon

2013 — Northern Illinois QB Jordan Lynch

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman Winner: Florida State QB Jameis Winston

2nd Place Finisher: Alabama QB A.J. McCarron

2012 — Kansas State QB Collin Klein

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman Winner: Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel

2nd Place Finisher: Notre Dame LB Manti Te’o

2011 — Alabama RB Trent Richardson

(Tuscaloosa News / Robert Sutto

Heisman Winner: Baylor QB Robert Griffin III

2nd Place Finisher: Stanford QB Andrew Luck

2010 — Oregon RB LaMichael James

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman Winner: Auburn QB Cam Newton

2nd Place Finisher: Stanford QB Andrew Luck

2009 — Texas QB Colt McCoy

Photo By Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman Winner: Alabama RB Mark Ingram

2nd Place Finisher: Stanford RB Toby Gerhart

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire