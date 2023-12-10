Bo Nix in good company with 3rd place finish in Heisman Trophy race
While the obvious goal was to walk away from the 2023 college football season with the Heisman Trophy in his possession, Bo Nix has absolutely nothing to hang his head about on Saturday night after leaving New York City with a 3rd place finish in the voting.
Jayden Daniels, the ultimate winner of the award, was incredibly deserving, putting up stats that paled in comparison to other finalists.
While Nix finished in 3rd place in the voting, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. finished in 2nd place, and Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. finished in 4th place.
Over the years, we remember the Heisman winners, but the finalists often go overlooked. Here’s a reminder of all the elite players who finished 3rd in the Heisman voting over the past 15 years.
2022 — Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
Heisman Winner: USC QB Caleb Williams
2nd Place Finisher: TCU QB Max Duggan
2021 — Pittsburgh QB Keny Pickett
Heisman Winner: Alabama QB Bryce Young
2nd Place Finisher: Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
2020 — Alabama QB Mac Jones
Heisman Winner: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith
2nd Place Finisher: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence
2019 — Ohio State QB Justin Fields
Heisman Winner: LSU QB Joe Burrow
2nd Place Finisher: Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts
2018 — Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins
Heisman Winner: Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray
2nd Place Finisher: Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa
2017 — Louisville QB Lamar Jackson
Heisman Winner: Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield
2nd Place Finisher: Stanford RB Bryce Love
2016 — Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield
Heisman Winner: Louisville QB Lamar Jackson
2nd Place Finisher: Clemson QB Deshaun Watson
2015 — Clemson QB Deshaun Watson
Heisman Winner: Alabama RB Derrick Henry
2nd Place Finisher: Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey
2014 — Alabama WR Amari Cooper
Heisman Winner: Oregon QB Marcus Mariota
2nd Place Finisher: Wisconsin RB Melvin Gordon
2013 — Northern Illinois QB Jordan Lynch
Heisman Winner: Florida State QB Jameis Winston
2nd Place Finisher: Alabama QB A.J. McCarron
2012 — Kansas State QB Collin Klein
Heisman Winner: Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel
2nd Place Finisher: Notre Dame LB Manti Te’o
2011 — Alabama RB Trent Richardson
Heisman Winner: Baylor QB Robert Griffin III
2nd Place Finisher: Stanford QB Andrew Luck
2010 — Oregon RB LaMichael James
Heisman Winner: Auburn QB Cam Newton
2nd Place Finisher: Stanford QB Andrew Luck
2009 — Texas QB Colt McCoy
Heisman Winner: Alabama RB Mark Ingram
2nd Place Finisher: Stanford RB Toby Gerhart