Bo Nix gives injury update ahead of Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina

It might be the most famous ankle injury in the history of the state of Oregon.

A collective gulp could be heard inside Autzen Stadium when Duck quarterback Bo Nix had to be helped off the field toward the end of the game against the Washington Huskies.

Nix made an heroic effort to come back into the game and he tried to lead the Ducks to a late victory, but the injury was just too much to overcome.

It was an issue the following week against Utah as the offensive game plan was tooled to Nix’s immobility. Although Oregon won the game 20-17, Nix wasn’t near 100 percent.

Now nearly a month later, Nix is still doing his best to get that ankle as healthy as possible. Oregon faces North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl Dec. 28. It’ll be 32 days in between games.

“It’s getting better,” Nix said when asked on Friday. “Trainers are still doing a really good job. I’m in there a lot for treatment. It’s doing a lot better than it was.”

The Ducks will need Nix to be somewhat close to what he was when he was close to being a Heisman candidate. Although the Tar Heels will be without some key personnel in the secondary due to transfers and opt-outs, the Ducks’ offense needs to be as dynamic as possible to come out victorious inside Petco Park in San Diego.

List

Notable Quotes: Dan Lanning talks recruiting, Will Stein, and Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire