Bo Nix gets chance to make Heisman statement as season heads toward final weeks

The Heisman Trophy race continues to be one of the most fascinating storylines of the 2023 college football season. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is one of the leading contenders after torching the USC defense on November 11 and then smoking Arizona State on November 18.

Nix completed 22 of 29 passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-27 Oregon victory over USC more than a week ago. The senior’s first two throws in the game were both long TD passes, making him the first FBS player since 2012 to accomplish the unique feat of throwing touchdowns of 75 yards or more on his first two passes of a game.

On the season, Nix has thrown for nearly 3,500 yards, more than 30 touchdowns, and just two interceptions, while also rushing for several more touchdowns. His completion percentage is almost 80 percent — it leads the nation.

Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks now face Oregon State in the Civil War rivalry game. A win by Oregon clinches a berth in the Pac-12 title game. If Nix gets there, he will face Michael Penix and Washington in a game that could decide the 2023 Heisman winner.

