Bo Nix falls out of Heisman conversation with loss to Washington in Pac-12 title game

With even an average performance in a win on Friday night, the Heisman Trophy likely would have been wrapped up for Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix. He entered the game as a strong favorite to win the award, and there was a feeling that if he could perform on the big stage and lead his team to a spot in the College Football Playoff, then the bronze hardware would have his name on it.

Unfortunately for Duck fans, that’s not what happened. Nix didn’t play poorly, though his numbers were a bit subpar compared to his standard. But the Ducks’ ultimate 34-31 loss let the air out of the balloon in the Oregon QB’s Heisman case, with LSU QB Jayden Daniels now taking over as the huge favorite to win it next week.

Here’s a look at the latest odds as of Saturday morning:

LSU QB Jayden Daniels (-1700)

Previous Odds: +175

2023 Stats: 236-for-327, 3,812 yards, 40 TDs, 4 INTs, 10 rushing TDs

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. (+1000)

Previous Odds: +1600

Week 14 Stats: 27-for-39, 319 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

2023 Stats: 307-for-466, 4,218 yards, 33 TDs, 9 INTs

Oregon QB Bo Nix (+2500)

Previous Odds: -220

Week 14 Stats: 21-for-34, 239 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

2023 Stats: 336-for-435, 4,145 yards, 40 TDs, 3 INTs, 6 rushing TDs

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe (+15000)

Previous Odds: +15000

2023 Stats: 160-for-238, 2,526 yards, 21 TDs, 6 INTs

Georgia QB Carson Beck (+15000)

Previous Odds: +10000

2023 Stats: 268-for-370, 3,197 yards, 22 TDs, 6 INTs

Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon (+20000)

Previous Odds: +25000

2023 Stats: 245 rushes, 1,580 yards, 20 TDs

Michigan QB J.J McCarthy (+25000)

Previous Odds: +25000

2023 Stats: 191-for-225737, 2,483 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (+25000)

Previous Odds: +25000

2023 Stats: 68 catches, 1,211 yards, 14 TDs

Michigan RB Blake Corum (+25000)

Previous Odds: +25000

2023 Stats: 202 rushes, 976 yards, 22 TDs

Previous Odds: +25000

2023 Stats: 86 catches, 1,546 yards, 14 TDs

