Bo Nix eyeing national championship after 'easy transition’ to Oregon

Oregon and Washington left for the Big Ten on Friday while Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are headed to the Big 12.
The Mountain West looks to be the likeliest option for both schools after Cal and Stanford left for the ACC on Friday.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
Like so many others, Daniels took an unforgettable toll from COVID-19. But the star quarterback is coming to terms with his grief and learning how to cope in his new environment.
Dalton Del Don reveals receivers he's thinks are overrated this fantasy football draft season.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Jalen Milroe has reportedly beaten out Tyler Buchner, Dylan Lonergan and Ty Simpson for the starting QB job.
Dalton Del Don tries to help you navigate the running back landscape by identifying potential fantasy draft busts.
If Jordan Love pans out, it will be a quarterback trifecta for the ages in Green Bay.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
It's finally here: Matt Harmon highlights which wide receivers could end up at the top of the mountain this fantasy football season.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
New England will have a QB2 for Week 1 of the season.
Even without star quarterback Cameron Rising, No. 14 Utah had little trouble taking care of Florida in its 2023 opener.
Nebraska turned the ball over four times.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde make their picks against the spread for the biggest games of Week 1 of the college football season.
Video captured by "Hard Knocks" showed why Ward was angry enough to get into it with Rodgers.
"I'm not in an NFL locker room, I'm not spending every day with these teammates," Kelly Stafford said.
After a wild, news-filled offseason, Week 1 is finally here.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski wants you to get comfortable taking small steps toward a championship — Step 1 is to win the first month of the season.