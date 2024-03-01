Bo Nix explains approach to his pre-draft interviews at the NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Combine is taking place this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where the country’s best college football players have a chance to showcase their abilities to NFL scouts, coaches, and GMs, to improve their stock ahead of the draft in April.

A key aspect of the combine is the player-interview process, where players sit down with teams to discuss in-game and off-the-field situations so that teams can gauge whether or not a player is a good fit for them. Sometimes, this process leads to players being asked some wild questions, as Jonathan Stewart mentioned earlier this week.

On Friday, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix spoke to media about how he’s approached his team interviews so far.

“I think they want to see your ability to not only command the room but how you may lead, or how you respond to certain questions that may make you uncomfortable,” Nix said. “I think at the end of the day they want to use that short amount of time to get to know you and they want to use that time to see what you’re capable of, what you’re made of, maybe what makes you tick a little bit.”

It seems for Nix that one of the biggest keys is to not overthink it. He wants to show each team how much he loves playing football.

“I think it’s all about your energy and your confidence when you go in there. Look them in the eye, talk to them be loud, be vibrant, and make sure that they know that you got passion for the sport that you’re playing,” Nix said “I believe that’s the most important thing. They want to see how much you love the game, how much you love football, how much you’re willing to put into it. I think that’s one of my strengths. I think I’m very passionate about the sport, very passionate about the game. I love preparing. I love getting ready for seasons. I love getting ready for games. It’s one of my favorite things to do and I want to show that through all my interviews.”

Currently, Bo Nix is seen by most experts as a mid-to-late first-round pick, although he could fall into the second round. At the senior bowl in February, Nix bumped his draft stock up considerably after a strong performance, which he’s been looking to do again at the NFL Combine.

On Saturday, Nix — along with the other QBs in Indianapolis — will conduct their on-field workouts, giving each NFL team a front-row seat as they showcase their skills. That workout can be very impactful on a player’s draft stock, especially with QBs.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire