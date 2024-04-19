Bo Nix could slide out of round one

Six quarterbacks could be taken in round one this year. With roughly seven teams in the top 13 looking seriously at quarterbacks, six could be actually gone by the middle of the round.

If anyone slides out of round one, like Will Levis did a year ago, it likely will be Bo Nix.

Based on discussions with multiple sources with knowledge of the manner in which the first round is likely to unfold, the former Oregon quarterback is the most likely to slide.

That said, someone could trade into the bottom of round one to get Nix. For teams, it's better to get a player in the final spots of the round than to wait for round two, since first-round picks carry the potential fifth-year option.

Many think the Broncos would be a good fit for Nix. Would they take him at No. 12? Would they trade down and take him later in the round? Or would they try to climb back into the round later?

All it takes is one team, and it's always possible that there's one team that is keeping quiet and waiting for their chance, like the Ravens with Lamar Jackson in 2018. Baltimore traded back into round one to get Jackson at No. 32 at a time when they had Joe Flacco still on the team.

The NFL didn't invite Nix or Washington's Michael Penix Jr. to the draft, primarily to avoid the risk of player lingering in the green room into a second day. Of the top quarterbacks in this year's class, Nix is the most likely to linger.