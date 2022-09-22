Bo Nix, Brock Bowers among the stars to make the Maxwell Football Club’s Weekly Honor Roll

It was a big week for Oregon and quarterback Bo Nix as the Ducks upended a ranked BYU. In the process, Oregon’s shaky start to the season with that stinging loss to Georgia now seems like a distant memory.

And Nix received a lot of praise for his strong game against BYU, including being named the Maxwell Award’s Player of the Week. The Oregon quarterback also headlines the Maxwell Award Weekly Honor Roll for his standout performance against a very good BYU.

Also joining Nix on the weekly honor roll is Brock Bowers, the tight end from Georgia. The Bulldogs vaulted to the top spot in the USA TODAY Sports coaches poll this week.

The Maxwell Football Club awards the Maxwell Award, annually given to the nation’s top college football player. They also hand out the Chuck Bednarik Award for the top defensive player in college football.

Every March, the club hosts an annual awards gala at the Harrah’s in Atlantic City, N.J.

Check out the six players who made this week’s Maxwell Award Weekly Honor Roll!

QB Bo Nix, Oregon

It was an unforgettable season opener for Nix, who has rebounded very nicely the past two games for the Ducks, throwing seven touchdowns. On Saturday in a big win over BYU, Nix was 13-of-18 for 222 yards with two touchdowns. He also had 35 rushing yards on nine carries with three touchdowns on his way to being named the Maxwell Award’s Player of the Week.

RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Very quietly, Ibrahim is pacing the Golden Gophers to a 3-0 start and is arguably the best running back in the Big Ten (in what is a loaded season at that position in the conference this year). He had 202 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries in Minnesota’s blowout win of Colorado.

RB DeWayne McBride, UAB

In what was probably the best performance of the weekend that got overlooked by the national media, McBride put Alabama-Birmingham on his shoulders. In a win over Georgia Southern, McBride had 223 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Some nice work from the junior running back.

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

In their first SEC game of the season, Georgia simply overpowered South Carolina. Bowers had two touchdown catches and 121 receiving yards total. Named the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club, Bowers is even more impressive in this his sophomore season.

WR Charlie Jones, Purdue

In the same spot he was a week ago, Jones makes this list despite Purdue now falling to 1-2 on the season. The Iowa transfer had 11 catches for 188 yards and a touchdown as his team fell at Syracuse.

RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

It was a complete performance from Ole Miss in a 42-0 win at Georgia Tech over the weekend, in large part due to a complete performance from their freshman running back. Evans had 18 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns in what was an emphatic road win for the SEC program.

