Bo Nix among four Pac-12 QBs ranked inside ESPN’s top 10

It was just a few short years ago when the Pac-12 was lacking quality quarterback talent.

My, how things have changed.

According to ESPN, the Conference of Champions is the home of three of the top four quarterbacks in the country, including Oregon’s own Bo Nix. It’s clear that the offensive firepower out west is going to be something to behold this coming season.

Everything comes in cycles and for now, the Pac-12 is enjoying elite quarterback play. Hopefully, that stays for a while for the fans of the conference because good quarterback play makes the game a lot more entertaining to watch.

Here’s where everyone ended up in the top 10, according to ESPN.

Caleb Williams - USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022 statistics: 4,537 yards passing, 42 touchdown passes, 5 interceptions, 382 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns

Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

2022 statistics: 4,167 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 92 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns

Drake Maye - North Carolina

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022 statistics: 4,321 yards, 38 touchdown passes, 7 interceptions, 698 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns

Bo Nix - Oregon

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

2022 statistics: 3,593 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes, 7 interceptions, 510 yards rushing, 14 rushing touchdowns

Nix’s transfer to Oregon ended up working out as well as it could for both parties. His veteran presence was a major difference-maker for a team that had received mediocre quarterback play the previous two years after Justin Herbert’s departure for the NFL. Nix was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country, posting an 85.1 QBR with a career-best 29 touchdown passes (he never had more than 16 in a season in three years at Auburn). Nix was also sacked just five times and ran for 510 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Jordan Travis - Florida State

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

2022 statistics: 3,124 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 417 yards rushing, 7 rushing touchdowns

Cam Rising - Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

2022 statistics: 3,034 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 465 yards rushing, 6 rushing touchdowns

Sam Hartman - Notre Dame

John Mersits / USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 stats: 3,071 yards passing, 38 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 276 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

JJ McCarthy - Michigan

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 statistics: 2,719 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 306 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns

Jayden Daniels - LSU

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 statistics: 2,913 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 855 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns

Jalon Daniels - Kansas

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

2022 statistics: 2,014 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 419 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns, 87.9 QBR.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire