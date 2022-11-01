Bo Nix among 5 Pac-12 players named semifinalist for Maxwell Award

It may not be the Heisman Trophy, but it certainly is up there as far as prestigious college football awards go.

The Maxwell Award is annually given to the nation’s top college football player and tends to end up in the hands of the person who wins the Heisman Trophy as well, but as the finalists are dwindled down, it gives us a good look at who is in the running for the top honor come awards season.

Back in 2014, Oregon QB Marcus Mariota won the Maxwell Award the same year that he won the Heisman. He was the first and only Duck to win the award.

On Tuesday, the Maxwell Football Club announced the list of semifinalists for the award, giving us a glance at who will be in the running for the final honor, which will be announced on December 8. Take a look at who made the cut:

Bryce Young — QB, Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) on the field before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs — RB, Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs past Tennessee defensive back Christian Charles (14) during Tennessee’s game against Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Kns Ut Bama Football Bp

Syndication The Knoxville News Sentinel

Brock Bowers — TE, Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) carries the ball against Oregon Ducks defensive back Jamal Hill (19) during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Brown — RB, Illinois Fighting Illini

Oct 8, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Corum — RB, Michigan Wolverines

Story continues

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs for a touchdown against Maryland during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Drake Maye — QB, North Carolina Tar Heels

Oct 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) with the football during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Mayer — TE, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs the ball on a play that was called back during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame Vs Stanford Football

C.J. Stroud — QB, Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for an open receiver in the first quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium.

Osu22rut Kwr 15

Marvin Harrison Jr. — WR, Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct. 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) is lifted into the air by Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of Saturday’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Osu22iowa Bjp

Bo Nix — QB, Oregon Ducks

Oct 29, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before the game against The California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Israel Abanikanda — RB, Pittsburgh Panthers

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Max Duggan — QB, TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 22, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) scrambles abasing Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Brendan Mott (38) in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Hendon Hooker — QB, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) congratulates Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) on his touchdown during the first half of a game between the Tennessee Vols and Florida Gators, in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Utvsflorida0924 02243

Jalin Hyatt — WR, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) celebrates during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Tennesseevsalabama1015 3369

Bijan Robinson — RB, Texas Longhorns

Oct 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Actor and entertainer Matthew McConaughey (right) celebrates with Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

DeWayne McBride — RB, UAB Blazers

Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; UAB Blazers running back DeWayne McBride (22) breaks a tackle against the BYU Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) during the fourth quarter during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Charbonnet — RB, UCLA Bruins

Sep 30, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) goes for a first down in the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams — QB, USC Trojans

Oct 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pressure from Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) forces an incomplete pass by USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Rising — QB, Utah Utes

Oct 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up prior to a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Penis Jr. — QB, Washington Huskies

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) celebrates with fans following a 39-28 victory against the Michigan State Spartans at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire