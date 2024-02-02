Bo Nix: ‘I can always hold Auburn in my heart’

Bo Nix is one of the top names to watch in the upcoming NFL draft, and many Auburn fans are wondering if Nix will claim Auburn or Oregon once he turns pro.

Nix was asked about his allegiances during Senior Bowl practices this week. Since he most recently attended and played for Oregon, Nix says that he will claim that he is from Oregon. However, he says that Auburn still holds a special place in his heart.

“Well I’ll always be an Oregon Duck, that’s one thing that fortunately for me I was able to go and spend two incredible years there,” Nix said this week. “So I’m going to claim Oregon for as long as I can. But at the same time, I graduated from Auburn too, so I get to claim that part of it too. I spent a lot of games at Auburn too.”

He declares that choosing Oregon as his identity school is not to shade Auburn, but it is more of a recency affair. He references his time growing up as a coach’s kid, which meant he moved many times in his adolescence. Although he attended several schools, he will always be from Pinson, Alabama, and Pinson Valley High School.

“So I’m from Pinson Valley High School and now I’m from Oregon,” Nix said. “But I can always hold Auburn in my heart.”

Nix accumulated over 8,000 all-purpose yards in three seasons as an Auburn Tiger from 2019-21 but went on to find more success as Oregon’s starting quarterback. Nix produced his best collegiate season in 2023 by completing 77% of his passes for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns. He capped the season by being invited to attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony as a finalist for the award.

Bo Nix on whether he will claim Oregon or Auburn while in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/Q1k6Fwzgzv — David Cone (@davidadamcone) February 1, 2024

