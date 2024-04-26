Bo Nix aced his pre-draft meeting with the Broncos

The Denver Broncos gave quarterback Bo Nix extensive homework at Oregon’s pro day last month. Broncos coach Sean Payton handed Nix “three packets of offensive play installation” to study ahead of his meeting with Denver’s staff the next day, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In the classroom the next morning, Nix “crushed it,” according to Schefter. The QB then went out on the field for a private workout for the Broncos and continued to impress. Six weeks later, Denver picked Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

After making the pick official on Thursday night, Broncos coach Sean Payton went on Pat McAfee’s draft show and recalled the QB’s studious work to prep for his meeting with the team.

“I don’t know what time he got to the office, but I felt like he was in a hotel room with a “Do not disturb” sign on [the door with a] coffee, the whole thing. … He’s super intelligent,” Payton told McAfee.

That late-night study appears to have paid off because Payton was clearly impressed with the quarterback. Nix is now set to compete with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the starting QB job this summer.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire