Bo Nickal says Colby Covington’s UFC 296 trash talk crossed a big line: ‘You’re not a good person’

Bo Nickal is not a fan of the recent trash talk seen in the UFC.

Last week, Colby Covington caused plenty of chaos in the MMA world given the depths of his trash talk in the lead up to his title fight against champion Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 296 in Las Vegas. Covington took a personal dig at Edwards, mentioning his murdered father.

Like many, this didn’t sit well with Nickal.

“The trash talk in MMA has been intense,” Nickal said on his YouTube channel. “It’s been crazy. It’s insane. I don’t know why people are doing that. It’s too much. I don’t know why people are doing that.”

Nickal thinks Covington took things too far and says it showed what kind of person he is.

“That was insane,” Nickal said. “If you want to say something like that to somebody, it doesn’t matter: You’re just kind of a bad person, especially if you just double down over and over. I just feel like that’s not good character. It’s low character, and you’re not a good person. That was bad. I don’t know what people think they need to do nowadays.”

In terms of the fight itself, Covington lost a clear unanimous decision, contrary to his comments following the fight. This was his third defeat in an attempt to capture an undisputed UFC title.

Although many have been critical of Covington, Nickal thinks some credit need to be thrown Edwards’ way.

“Leon did a great job. He made him fight his fight and controlled pretty much everything,” Nickal said. “He made a couple of mistakes in the grappling scenarios where he got taken down, but he got back up, for the most part, aside from the last round, and won the fight very easily. He didn’t get hurt at all. I think obviously Colby didn’t fight well, but Leon fought well.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 296.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie