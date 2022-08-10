Bo Nickal dominates UFC debut in Dana White’s Contender Series

Bo Nickal wasn’t getting paid by the hour on the Dana White Contender Series and because of that he made quick work of his opponent. Zach Borrego was undefeated in his MMA career just as Bo Nickal was in his, however the difference in skill level was a world’s difference.

Nickal, who was 1-0 as a professional heading into tonight, started the bout going for a quick takedown. He got Borrego down and went for a quick neck crank but he fought out of it and got back to the feet. Nickal went for another quick takedown against the cage and then sunk in another submission and this time wouldn’t let his opponent escape.

In just 62 seconds, Bo Nickal had submitted his opponent and caught the eye of MMA fans and analysts worldwide.

Expectations were high due to Nickal winning a national title while at Penn State on top of him training at one of the best gym’s in the world, American Top Team. UFC President Dana White was very impressed by Nickal and his performance but wasn’t as excited as everyone else.

White would offer two other fighters UFC contracts but only would offer Nickal a developmental contract. What does that mean for the former Nittany Lion? It means he will have a chance to come back on the Dana White Contender Series and according to the UFC President if he wins he will have a full-blown UFC contract.

The hype that Nickal is receiving is honestly rather unheard of for a wrestler turned professional fighter. Normally the excitement is reserved for stand up fighters who get knockouts. Nickal can get those types of finishes but utilizing his grappling in an entertaining way is something we haven’t seen since Brock Lesnar back in 2008.

Nickal has a great career ahead of him and if we listen to him he will be sure to tell everyone how great he thinks he can be.

“This was just another day in the life you know? I have performed in front of big crowds before…”

