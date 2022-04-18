Bo Melton stays local in the latest CBS Sports mock NFL Draft

Bo Melton has a landing spot in the latest mock draft from CBS Sports, and he may not have to change his mailing address.

A standout wide receiver at Rutgers, Melton is mocked going to the New York Giants at No. 147 in the seven-round mock draft from Ryan Wilson. He is the fourth player taken in the fifth round according to CBS Sports.

The landing spot is both fair and an ideal place for the Rutgers star. Melton helps a Giants team that needs speed and just overall talent at wide receiver.

A strong offseason has helped solidify Melton as a Day 3 pick. He ran a tremendous 40-time of 4.34 at the NFL Combine, surprising many with his speed. This came after a strong week of practice at the Senior Bowl and a game where he had two catches for 18 yards and three returns for 25 yards.

Last season at Rutgers, Melton had 55 catches for 618 receiving yards with three receiving touchdowns.

Melton recently told ‘Rutgers Wire’ that he was attending the local day for the New York Giants, the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Isiah Pacheco, who ran impressive time at the NFL Combine, is undrafted according to this mock draft.

The CBS mock draft has the Giants taking Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with the fifth pick and then Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gaurdner two selections later.