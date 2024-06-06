Bo Melton’s elite traits for Packers? Speed, and run blocking mentality

Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton has two traits that should ensure he has an on-going role for Matt LaFleur’s team: Elite speed, and the right mentality for run blocking.

LaFleur said Melton’s top traits — which emerged in full to end the 2023 season — help give the third-year receiver a role he can embrace.

“You always try to find what guys can do, and what they do really well. And Bo’s got an elite trait: he can run,” LaFleur said. “Any time you can add value in other areas…Bo is one of our best run blockers. He’s not the biggest guy, but it’s just the mentality he has. He’s got that dog mentality whether it’s run game or pass game. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to get out on the field. He’s embraced that, embraced his role, and he’s excelled in it.”

Melton, a seventh-round pick out of Rutgers in 2022, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds at the NFL combine. He was the fifth fastest wide receiver and eighth fastest player at the combine overall in 2022. Among receivers, his 40-yard dash time is in the 94th percentile. There’s no question about it: Melton has elite speed.

Mentality is harder to measure. Melton might be listed at 5-11 and 189 pounds, but a receiver doesn’t have to be big to win in the run game. Effort and understanding can make any receiver a capable blocker.

LaFleur demands blocking effort and execution from receivers in his offense. Melton checks the box. At Pro Football Focus, Melton led all Packers receivers in run blocking grade over the final five games of the 2023 regular season.

Speed gives Melton real value in LaFleur’s spaced out passing game. Run-blocking effort ensures Melton can play in any situation.

Over the last five games of last season, Melton caught 16 passes for 218 yards and a score. He added another touchdown in the postseason. Can Melton build on his late-season surge, embrace his elite traits and help the Packers get even better on offense in 2024?

