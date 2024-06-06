Bo knows Ohio State (4-star running back Bo Jackson is a Buckeye)

Bo knows his decision. And for four-star running back Bo Jackson, that decision is Ohio State.

Jackson, the fifth-best running back in the nation in the 247Sports Composite, committed to Ohio State this week. The 6-foot, 205-pound running back from Villa Angela-Saint Joseph (Cleveland, OH) is the No. 81 recruit in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

With the rarest combination of strength, balance and speed, Jackson fits perfectly into the Ohio State running backs room. This is a strong pick-up for Ohio State, and keeps another top player in-state (Jackson is the fifth-ranked recruit from Ohio in this class)

He held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee among others.

Jackson made the announcement via his social media platforms:

With the commitment of Jackson, Ohio State’s recruiting class remains at second-best in the country.

He is now the fifth player from Ohio to join the 2025 recruiting class for the Buckeyes. As of now, he is the only running back committed in this class.

In addition to being a standout running back, he also played varsity baseball for Villa Angela-Saint Joseph. Not unlike the Bo Jackson who played baseball and football at Auburn and went on to have a career in both the NFL and MLB.

