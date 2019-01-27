Bo Jackson, A's players weigh in on Kyler Murray's NFL-baseball decision originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Whenever Kyler Murray's name comes up, it's common for names like Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders to come to mind as well. They are the best modern-day examples of athletes that succeeded in two professional sports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jackson, a two-sport star at Auburn, played eight MLB seasons and four seasons in the NFL, all with the Raiders.

Murray, drafted by the A's in the first round of the MLB draft last June, won the Heisman during his junior season at Oklahoma and intends to enter the NFL draft in April.

So, does Jackson have any advice for Murray?

"I would not give him advice," Jackson told The Athletic at Royals FanFest in Kansas City on Friday. "I followed my heart and my mind. And he has to the do the same thing."

Jackson admitted to The Athletic that he doesn't much a lot of sports on TV or in person.

"I'm a horrible spectator," Jackson said.

Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 1985. Winning the famous bronze statue also comes with a vote in future ballots. But again, Jackson admitted he didn't watch much college football and doesn't really know much about Murray.

"I know he's the kid from Oklahoma who won the Heisman Trophy," Jackson told The Athletic. "Because I voted for him."

[RELATED: Kyler recreates iconic Bo photo]

While Jackson was hesitant to talk about Murray's future, a few current A's players addressed it Saturday at FanFest in Oakland.

"I'm sure he has a lot of people telling him different things," shortstop Marcus Semien said, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. "So it's probably hard to simplify everything, but his decision to enter the draft is well-respected. He had a great year."

Story continues

In 14 games for the Sooners this year, Murray threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns. He led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff, where they lost to Alabama in a national semifinal.

As for baseball, Murray played in 51 games for the Sooners in 2018 and slashed .296/.398/.556 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 RBIs.

"I'm sure it's a tough decision for him," first baseman Matt Olson told The Chronicle. "He's obviously very talented at football, but he wouldn't have got drafted where he got drafted if he weren't talented at baseball."