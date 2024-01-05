Bo Horvat with a Powerplay Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes
Bo Horvat (New York Islanders) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes, 01/04/2024
Bo Horvat (New York Islanders) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes, 01/04/2024
Yahoo Sports Charles McDonald shares his top 10 overall prospects from this class, which includes a no-doubt star at No. 1.
With 109 ballots publicly available, here's how the BBWAA voting is trending.
The Ravens have the No. 1 seed in the AFC locked up headed into this weekend's regular-season finale.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew reveals the players they're dying to draft in 2024 from the second round forward.
Jason Fitz is joined by friend of the show Mike Golic Jr. to give their spiciest predictions for the offseason and the 2024 NFL Draft. The dynamic duo give their wildest predictions for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick, the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, the future of the Kelce brothers, Ryan Tannehill and Russell Wilson and the quarterbacks and receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into what to expect from Week 18 of NFL action. The two start off by discussing Matt Eberflus and Bill Belichick and their futures with their respective teams before going back and forth on who deserves the playoffs more in the NFC and AFC playoff races and how we often cover Week 18 incorrectly.
Either LeBron or Giannis has led All-Star voting in seven of the past eight years.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
The Eagles' recent slide could cost them the NFC East title and home-field advantage in the playoffs.
Guard Zach LaVine will practice with the Windy City Bulls on Wednesday.
The quarterback is out of New York's regular-season finale with a concussion.
With the regular season winding down, fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri shares some findings we can take with us into the offseason for 2024.
Sean McVay ended any speculation about his desire to coach the Rams next season.
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
Mike Vrabel provided multiple reasons for why the Titans need to win even in a lost season
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
Dalvin Cook's agency announced the Jets' decision to part ways with the running back.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent OG Anunoby from the Raptors to the Knicks and then picks out New Year’s resolutions for some of the most interesting teams around the league.
The Rams cut Brett Maher after just seven games earlier this season.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.