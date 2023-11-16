Bo Horvat with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks
Bo Horvat (New York Islanders) with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks, 11/15/2023
Vincent Goodwill talks about the matchup between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren before discussing Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock.
Allen knows that Dorsey's not responsible for his league-worst 11 interceptions.
DeJean could be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft if he declares.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines of the week. First up is the news that Browns QB Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder. This carries massive implications for the Browns both this year and in the future given what they gave up for Watson, and Charles takes us inside the Browns front office to shed light on some of the decisions that led them to this point, including who is to blame for some of the roster's shortcomings. Later, the trio react to the Bills firing OC Ken Dorsey and discuss how this season went south for a team that was expected to be in Super Bowl contention. The group discuss Josh Allen and his apparent regression, the leadership of Sean McDermott and what the future of the Bills could hold if they continue to struggle. Finally, the hosts discuss the Jets and how Robert Saleh's continued defense of Zach Wilson could cause issues in the locker room. Jori analyzes Saleh's media strategy and points out that while Saleh is appeasing both Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, he could start to lose the team's faith if the Jets continue to lose.
Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., LSU's Jayden Daniels and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. have separated themselves from the pack in the Heisman race.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
The Panthers went 1-2 with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown calling the plays.
David Braun became Northwestern's interim head coach following the dismissal of Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal.
Fields will go through team drills Wednesday before the team determines his official status for Sunday.
Which fantasy stats are sending the wrong messages? Dalton Del Don investigates for Week 11.
U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday that Emma Hayes will be the USWNT’s next coach — but not until May.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
John Calipari has a lot to prove this season, so going toe-to-toe with No. 1 Kansas on Tuesday may be an important first step.
Perris Jones will hopefully move to a rehab facility in Louisville on Friday, though he’s expected to stay there for several weeks before he can return home to Virginia.
On the latest edition of 'Ekeler's Edge' Matt Harmon and Austin Ekeler recap the insanity that was Week 10. The two then discuss the latest with 'Eyebrow-gate,' as Ekeler's preseason bet to shave his eyebrows if both Detroit Lions RBs finish in the top 15 in fantasy rankings looks closer and closer to reality. The two also dive into the jam packed AFC Wild Card race and what the Chargers can do to rise above the rest for a playoff spot.
After a long fight against LIV Golf, and new negotiations for a deal with the league, Rory McIlroy is taking a step back from PGA Tour leadership.
Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels were also ejected for starting the brawl.
Duke saw a breakout game from freshman Caleb Foster while Michigan State's shooting woes loomed large again.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!