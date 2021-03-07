Bo Horvat with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Bo Horvat (Vancouver Canucks) with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 03/06/2021
Barcelona continued their rampant run of domestic form to beat Osasuna 2-0 away from home on Saturday and move to within two points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, with Lionel Messi setting up goals scored by Jordi Alba and teenager Ilaix Moriba. Messi helped Barca take the lead on the half-hour mark when he carved open Osasuna's defence with a superb cross-field ball to Alba, who controlled before blasting into the roof of the net.
Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.
Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.
Matt Harmon runs through the latest round of the NFL rumor mill including whether J.J. Watt's addition by the Cardinals will make Arizona a more enticing option for pass-catchers on the open market.
Jalen Ramsey and Deshaun Watson share a connection.
Receiving $100 million appears to have done very little to change Trevor Bauer.
Let's look at some potential trades to consider now that we're headed into the NBA All-Star Break.
The 33-year-old Serbian suffered the injury during a third round match at Melbourne Park but that did not stop him from clinching a record-extending ninth Australian Open title and his 18th Grand Slam. He will surpass Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as ATP world number one on Monday, holding the top spot for the 311th week. According to a partial schedule posted on his website http://www.novakdjokovic.com, Djokovic is entered for the ATP Masters 1000 event on the hardcourts in Miami from March 22-April 4.
Barcelona cranked up the pressure on Sunday's Madrid derby by beating Osasuna 2-0 on Saturday night to edge two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
Did Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier overreact?
The Cleveland forward would be an excellent addition to the Celtics' roster.
In the aftermath of completing the first unbeaten regular season in school history last week, Mark Few likened what top-ranked Gonzaga has accomplished so far to running a long-distance race. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 when the season began. Two more wins next week at the WCC tournament in Las Vegas and the Bulldogs will join even more select company with the NCAA Tournament on the horizon.
Bryson DeChambeau didn't drive the green, but he still put on a show by taking a mind-boggling aggressive line Saturday at Bay Hill.
Adam Silver is playing the strict dean in Atlanta this weekend.
At UFC 259, Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg went back and forth until the fight came to an end in violent fashion.
Tennessee has fired Kevin Steele, and the longtime football coach could be paid up to $860,870 in severance for a job he had for seven weeks.
Michael Brockers wants J.J. Watt to know Aaron Donald is better.
The Yankees played through the Florida rain, falling to the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in seven innings.
The Packers have been working with Rodgers on a potentially restructured deal since late January, according to Jason Wilde.
In case you missed it, Robert Gamez posted a 92 on Friday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then got disqualified.