Bo Horvat with a Goal vs. Ottawa Senators

Reuters

Dzumhur, who reached a career-high ranking of 23rd in 2018, lost his cool when a forehand from his Dutch opponent Botic van de Zandschulp was called in by the line judge with the 28-year-old serving at 5-5, 40-40 in the opening set. Looking in disbelief Dzumhur dropped his racquet and approached the chair umpire for an overrule but to no avail. The call seemed to have infuriated Dzumhur as he continued remonstrating with the chair umpire during the change of ends and received a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct.