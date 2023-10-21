Bo Horvat comments on the Islanders allowing four PPG in 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils

In this Islanders post game news conference, Bo Horvat, who scored a pair of goals, including the game-tying tally with less than two minutes to play in the third period was encouraged by the Isles three separate comebacks and the team grabbing a point but not as pleased with allowing the Devils to score four power-play goals, Horvat: "If we stayed out of the box tonight it could have been a different story. Obviously we have some stuff to clean up on the PK."