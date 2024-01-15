Bo Davis reportedly solidifies 5-star DL Dominick McKinley’s commitment to LSU

LSU pulled off a colossal flip on New Year’s Eve, landing a commitment from five-star defensive line prospect Dominick McKinley.

McKinley, who ranks as the No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana in the 2024 class, was previously committed to Texas A&M. But after a coaching change in College Station, he’ll be staying in state.

He won’t officially sign with the Tigers until February, but it seems he’s locked in. According to On3’s Billy Embody (subscription required), McKinley has finalized his decision after speaking to new defensive line coach Bo Davis and is locked in with the Tigers despite the defensive staff shakeup after taking an official visit this past weekend.

New: 5-star DL Dominick McKinley is set to sign with #LSU as Bo Davis "solidified" his pledge to the Tigers. His mother, Angie, details why Dominick called it an "amazing" official visit.https://t.co/CEl60QTMmd (+) $1 for 1st month of @BengalTigerOn3: https://t.co/e5O1x9TPal pic.twitter.com/X4MGXWQlZY — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) January 15, 2024

McKinley ranks as the No. 27 overall player in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite, and he gives LSU the No. 8-ranked recruiting class in 2024.

