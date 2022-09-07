Bo Bichette's two-run HR (22)
Bo Bichette stays hot and rockets his 22nd home run just over the wall in right field, extending the Blue Jays' lead to three
Bo Bichette stays hot and rockets his 22nd home run just over the wall in right field, extending the Blue Jays' lead to three
The slugger turned down a huge contract extension from the Yankees and bet on his own abilities. It looks like he made the right decision
First baseman Anthony Rizzo is headed to the 10-day injured list, the latest health-related setback for a banged-up team trying to hold onto first place in the AL East. Rizzo is hampered by headaches the Yankees think are related to an epidural injection he received to alleviate lower back pain. “I don't think it's anything back-related now,” manager Aaron Boone said after Tuesday night's scheduled game against Minnesota was postponed because of rain.
Shohei Ohtani hits two homers and Mike Trout also goes deep as the dynamic duo reminds the Angels how much they do for the club in a 10-0 win over Tigers.
Lewis Brinson blasted two home runs against the rival Dodgers on Monday night and certainly has made an early impression in his short stint with the Giants.
Will Derrick Henry bounce back from injury to continue his run as a fantasy football stud? Check out our RB rankings for Week 1.
The results from the first full weekend of college football have altered the NCAA Re--Rank 1-131 as Georgia and Florida make significant moves.
MLB's expanded postseason did away with the traditional one-game tiebreaker. A look at each contender's most relevant head-to-head records.
Giants manager Gabe Kapler and bench coach Kai Correa were hilariously in sync celebrating Wilmer Flores' walk-off home run on Sunday.
Andrew Heaney's recent struggles with the long ball became an all-out calamity against the San Francisco Giants in a 7-4 Dodgers loss on Monday.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1 o the 2022 NFL season!
The 2022 NFL season is about to get underway, but there are still some notable free agents. Here are the top players left on the market.
It appears that Trey Lance reportedly wasn't too pleased with the news of Jimmy Garoppolo's return in the immediate aftermath.
Said one pundit: “Matter of time before he is starting. It’s inevitable.”
The tone was set for the DP World Tour’s flagship week at a tense AGM on Monday morning when the LIV rebels – including Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio García – questioned chief executive Keith Pelley.
Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK The USA Today Coaches Poll has been released and Michigan is up one spot, now ranked #5 in the country. Up one spot after one week#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/PQNUDLJEWF— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 6, 2022 Alabama remains the #1 ranked team in the country with 57 first-place votes.
Tom Brady discussed balancing family and football as well as why he decided to return for a 23rd NFL season on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray.
10 observations of Raiders first depth chart of 2022
Luke Donald was only appointed Europe’s Ryder Cup captain last month, but he has already received several calls from former Ryder Cup team-mates who have jumped ship to join the Saudi-funded rebel circuit and are desperate to know where they stand for next year’s match.
The Bulldogs moved up a spot after beating Oregon by 46 points. The Ducks, meanwhile, dropped out of the top 25 entirely.
Congrats to Patrick and Nikki.