Bo Bichette's RBI double
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Bo Bichette doubles to center field, plating Marcus Semien to put the Blue Jays on the board in the 3rd
Bo Bichette doubles to center field, plating Marcus Semien to put the Blue Jays on the board in the 3rd
The Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros are scheduled to play 2 7-inning games at Comerica Park, at 1:10 and 6:10 p.m. Saturday on Bally Sports Detroit.
The Wolfpack were forced to make a sudden exit from the College World Series.
There were many great tributes to former Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia during his retirement ceremony Friday night at Fenway Park, but perhaps the most emotional message came from one of his old teammates, David Ortiz.
Could the former Boston guard be on the move again so soon?
Detroit Tigers shortstop Zack Short displayed defense and power in Saturday's Game 1 win over the Houston Astros, and Casey Mize pitched six innings.
Champ Pederson had been an unofficial member of the Dodgers during Joc's time in L.A., and they gifted him his own World Series Championship ring.
Sergio Romo clearly is a #ForeverGiant.
The Padres' superstar knocked in three dingers before the fourth inning even concluded.
Ivan Melendez blasted a three-run homer in the ninth inning and Texas beat Miss. St. 8-5. (@TexasBaseball)
The Yankees lost their series opener to the Red Sox, 5-3.
America is too afraid to send an all-black basketball team to the Olympics, according to an ESPN analyst who lamented the addition of the team’s lone white member.
If there's anyone who can create some fun out of this, it's him.
Larissa Pacheco continues to shine during the 2021 PFL season.
It's been a running gag on the PGA Tour that Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka have a yearly side bet on hole-outs from 50 yards or more.
Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch sat in home team's dugout Thursday as the fans at Comerica Park taunted Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.
Johnny Cueto took the mound in his absolute element — a big, loud crowd back filling the ballpark seats again at last for a local rivalry game. “When I looked around I felt really good,” Cueto said. “He’s a showman, he loves the spotlight, he loves the big stage,” manager Gabe Kapler said before the game.
After a penalty for slow play, Maria Fassi said she found it difficult to keep her head in the game in the second half of her round.
New York Yankees third-base coach Phil Nevin explains what went into his decision to send Gio Urshela home with no outs on a single by Miguel Andújar that ultimately led to him being thrown out at the plate.
Saturday’s game between the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins was postponed with heavy rain forecast in the area for much of the day. The game has been rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 14 when Cleveland returns to Minnesota. Rain had just started to fall when the postponement was announced.
The Boston Red Sox' retirement ceremony for Dustin Pedroia on Friday was filled with heartfelt moments and pleasant surprises. Here were the highlights.