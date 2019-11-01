Blue Jays' Bo Bichette proposes tennis match with Genie Bouchard

Toronto Blue Jays emerging star Bo Bichette is known for his overall athleticism, so it’s not a surprise that baseball isn’t the only sport he’s interested in.

In fact, the 21-year-old was a very good tennis player growing up, and even though his father Dante was an MLB star, choosing baseball wasn’t a given for Bo. That’s why it’s no surprise to see his interest in tennis persist to this day, something he demonstrated by asking Genie Bouchard to play with him on Thursday:

Understandably, Bichette’s comment of “When you gonna let me get on the court with you??” was met with a number of replies, many of them related to the young Blue Jays star “shooting his shot.” While his intentions are certainly up for debate, he did clarify with a later comment saying “Smh I just wanna play tennis 😂”.

Whatever the case may be, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the pair on the court soon given Bouchard’s history of entertaining unsolicited offers from those who contact her via social media.

Bo Bichette expressed his interest in getting on the court with Eugenie Bouchard on Thursday. (Getty)

