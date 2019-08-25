Bo Bichette continues adding to Blue Jays record books with home run

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Consider this the latest in your regularly scheduled “Bo Bichette added his name to more all-time record lists” posts.

Bichette’s first month in the major leagues has been a special one, and now that he has reached the 25 game marker the records he continues to match have put him alongside the most exclusive company yet.

The 21-year-old shortstop was at it again on Saturday night against the Seattle Mariners, collecting three hits including his eighth home run and 13th double of his career. Both of those hits added his name to or near the top of a pair of impressive leaderboards.

The home run that sailed into the left field seats in the third inning tied him with Carlos Delgado in 1994 for the most in Blue Jays franchise history through the 25 game mark.

The 8th inning double was his 21st extra base hit already, a number that put him one back of Joe DiMaggio’s 1936 mark of 22 for most in major league baseball history through 25 games.

The accomplishments and accolades continue to pile up for Bichette, who looks more and more like a cornerstone piece of the Blue Jays short-term and long-term plans.

