BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: MID-Stabilisation Notice - Altice

6th August 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Altice Financing S.A

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 3rd August 2021 BNP Paribas (contact: Erin Brown telephone: 0207 595 8222) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of [Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) / [and of] the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority)] in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer:

Altice Financing S.A



Guarantor (if any):

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 700,000,000.00

Description:

4.25% Notes due 15th August 2029

Stabilisation Manager(s):

BNPP left lead EUR

joint bookruners

BNP PARIBAS, GS, BARCLAYS, CACIB, CS, DB, IMI, ING, JPM, MS, RBC, SG

Stabilisation transaction[s]

Date and time:

Price:

Quantity

Stabilisation trading venue:

03/08/2021 13:32:00

04/08/2021 08:37:32 04/08/2021 09:15:24 04/08/2021 12:50:28 04/08/2021 12:47:46 04/08/2021 13:29:38 04/08/2021 14:34:38 04/08/2021 14:46:00 04/08/2021 13:59:10 04/08/2021 14:01:20 04/08/2021 14:01:18 04/08/2021 14:14:32 04/08/2021 14:14:01 04/08/2021 14:23:08 04/08/2021 15:32:36 05/08/2021 11:50:44 05/08/2021 14:09:32 05/08/2021 15:22:30 04/08/2021 09:40:20





100





100.3 100.4 100.5 100.5 100.4 100.45 100.442 100.44 100.44 100.44 100.44 100.44 100.4 100.35 100.4 100.415 100.375 100.4





2,000,000.00





3,000,000.00 1,000,000.00 500,000.00 500,000.00 400,000.00 500,000.00 1,000,000.00 2,000,000.00 2,000,000.00 1,000,000.00 1,000,000.00 2,000,000.00 1,000,000.00 1,000,000.00 1,000,000.00 3,000,000.00 1,000,000.00 2,250,000.00





OTC

OTC



OTC

OTC

OTC

OTC

OTC

OTC

OTC

OTC

OTC

OTC

OTC

OTC

OTC

OTC

OTC

OTC

OTC





This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement and the offer of the securities to which it relates are only addressed to and directed at persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters related to investments or who are high net worth persons within Article 12(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the United Kingdom.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, the UK or any EEA Member State before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in the UK or that Member State in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”) (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in the UK or that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in the UK or that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the UK or that Member State.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.





