BNP Paribas Open: No stopping Rafa, Nadal edges Nick Kyrgios to move into semifinals

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates a point over Nick Kyrgios of Australia during the quarterfinals at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif., Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Rafael Nadal survived an early break and saved two third-set break points Thursday to advance to his 11th semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open.

Nadal’s 7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4 win over Nick Kyrgios on Stadium Court puts the Spanish tennis star into a matchup on Saturday with the winner of Thursday’s late match between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and defending champion Cam Norrie of Great Britain.

Nadal is now 19-0 in 2022, which is the best start to a season of his legendary career. Only Novak Djokovic has had a longer unbeaten streak to start a season since 1990.

The match had an ugly ending, though, as Kyrgios, who had been jawing with the umpire throughout the match, asking him to control the crowd better, whipped his racket into the ground and it hit the back wall a few feet from a ducking ballkid.

The ending marred what was a highly entertaining match.

It appeared early that Kyrgios would be the one to break the streak. As he had throughout this tournament, Kyrgios played some of his best tennis at the start of the match. He went up a break on Nadal early and seemed to thrive off the high-energy atmosphere inside the mostly full 16,100-seat stadium.

The Australian tennis star who entered the draw as a wild card, was the lowest-ranked player to reach the Indian Wells quarterfinals since Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic in 2011. Kyrgios held serve early and his forehand was clocked at 109 mph, which is among the highest this year on the World Tour.

Through the first nine games, it was Kyrgios, not Nadal, who was patient and aggressive. The Australian dictated the pace and tone of the match, and he made few unforced errors. He teed off on his serves, forcing Nadal far back behind the baseline, and caught the 21-time Grand Slam champion on a few underhand aces.

Then he faced a break point. Kyrgios had won all nine of the break points he had faced at this tournament, but Nadal was determined to chase down every ball and it paid off. He broke Kyrgios to get back into the match at 5-5 and served to go up 6-5.

Kyrgios slammed his racket down on the court in frustration. He continued playing with the racket, but before forcing a tiebreak in the next game he smashed it onto the court. Chair umpire Carlos Ramos issued Kyrgios a warning for a code violation. The next one would cost him a point.

In the tiebreak, Nadal won the first four points before firing off a 120 mph ace to make it 5-0. He then scored again and won the set when Ramos hit Kyrgios with a code violation for an audible obscenity. It was Nadal’s fourth win in four tiebreaks at this event.

In the second set, though Kyrgios stopped play to yell to a spectator to turn off their phone, the Australian refocused and held serve through the second set. Meantime, Nadal’s unforced errors and double faults piled up to keep Kyrgios alive. Up 6-5, Kyrgios finally got another break to take the set and let out a loud roar as the crowd cheered in the background.

Kyrios held serve to start the third set and nearly went up a break in the second game. But Nadal, as he has so many times before, saved two break points to win the game and hold serve. He punched the air in celebration.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia picks up a broken racket after throwing it down on the court in frustration while playing his first set against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the quarterfinals at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif., Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Nadal then went up a break on Kyrgios, was jawing back and forth with actor Ben Stiller, who was sitting courtside. At the urging of Kyrgios, Ramos made an announcement to the crowd to be respectful of the players and remain quiet.

The damage was already done, though. After Kyrgios held serve, Nadal won four consecutive points to win the match.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Rafael Nadal edges Nick Kyrgios to earn semifinal spot in Indian Wells