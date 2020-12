The Associated Press

No. 3 Ohio State will be ''a little shorthanded'' because of a COVID-19 outbreak but continues to practice ahead of its scheduled game at Michigan State, coach Ryan Day said Thursday. There were no details on which players might be missing for Saturday's game in East Lansing - the program will issue a list of unavailable players Friday - but Day will for sure be staying at home after a positive test last week. Players and staff will be tested at about 8 p.m. Friday before getting on the plane for a game Ohio State (4-0) must get in to log the minimum of six needed to be eligible for a Big Ten title.