LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People can now race down to the North side of Lansing where a BMX track just opened Tuesday.

The new pump track is at Gier park and offers kids and adults a new outdoor activity. There was a ribbon cutting Tuesday to mark the opening of the track.

BMX is a term for bicycle motocross. When 6 News arrived, there were already people riding. The new pump track has both an easier side and a more intense side.

Lansing officials celebrated the opening of a new BMX track in north Lansing. (WLNS)

officials say it’s a partnership with Lansing and Capitol city family BMX. The Greater Lansing Sports Authority has investments into the track as well.

At the ribbon cutting officials said they want to create places where people can have an active, healthy lifestyle. Elite BMX rider Elida Beeman shared her experience with the sport. She said it’s a very welcoming environment and a great way to build relationships.

“Everybody needs an outlet and I think this is what you can create. And when you give children outlets, or even adults outlets, you create different outcomes. And I believe that this is what we’re creating out here today,” Beeman said.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor was there and said having pump tracks in a community makes better cyclists.

“We’re excited to see the future of all of these young people. Pump track riding sharpens and improves cognitive function,” Schor said.

Officials said more signage and paint markers are still to come. The track is located on the north end of Gier park in Lansing.

