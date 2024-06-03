BMX rider Nick Bruce is on the journey to Paris and fatherhood

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — BMX freestyle rider Nick Bruce and his fellow riders are in the middle of qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

However, that’s not the only thing Bruce and his family are preparing for this summer, with two milestone events on the way.

“It’s just a huge honor to be a part of history. That’s such a big moment for our sport and to be a part of it is something special,” Bruce said.

As BMX rider Nick Bruce prepares to qualify for his second Olympic Games in Paris, he’s also preparing for another huge honor on the horizon.

“Honestly, finding out my wife was pregnant on New Year’s this year was the greatest moment of my life,” Bruce said.

Nick and his wife Chelsea are expecting their first child in September, about a month after the Olympic Games conclude in Paris. The news of becoming a father has changed everything, including his drive for BMX freestyle.

“I honestly cannot wait to meet my boy, my baby boy. It’s honestly changed my life already. Just the purpose it’s given me. Like I have so much purpose now,” Bruce said. “I want to do everything for them, for my baby. He’s not even here yet, but we’re planning so much, and I just want to do my best to succeed and be able to take care of him in the future.”

There’s a chance Nick can bring back the ultimate welcome gift for his son in the form of an Olympic medal from Paris but he’s also looking even further down the road.

“I even think about it for the next Olympic cycle, going to LA 2028, because he would be four by then,” Bruce said. “If I could compete in the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, I can bring him there and that’s actually a big goal of mine. But for this one, I just want to do it as best as possible.”

And with a cool dad, it’s safe to say baby Bruce will get himself a set of wheels too.

The Bruces were at Bike Fest in Bentonville, Ark. last month.

His wife Chelsea posted on her Instagram account, that was the last time the two of them would travel together before they become a family of three.

