BMX Olympian Hannah Roberts focuses on journey, not outcome

NEW YORK (WOOD) — BMX rider Hannah Roberts walked away from the Tokyo Olympics with a silver medal.

It wasn’t a disappointment, Roberts said — but it also wasn’t the goal:

“I think more so I put so much pressure on myself to get the gold that when I didn’t, it was just like, what do I do now?” she told News 8 Sports Director Jack Doles in New York City. “Obviously, silver is a huge accomplishment. I was only BMX freestylist on Team USA to get a medal. So I should of been super happy.”

Her eyes are now on this summer’s Games in Paris. Wednesday marks 100 days until they begin.

“I think that this time around, no matter what I get, I’ll end up being happier because I’m more focused on the journey than the result, the outcome,” she said.

She grew up in the small town of Buchanan in Berrien County, where the community cheered her on in Tokyo and where she has been celebrated with a mural.

“I think it’s sick,” she said of the mural.

Roberts said she ‘itches’ for the adrenaline of a new BMX trick.

“I purposely go to the session, and I’m (aim to be) 1% better, and if I can do something that scares me, it’s a solid day. Doesn’t matter if I fall on it,” she said. “If it scares me, I’m obviously doing something right.”

