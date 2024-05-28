BMX event coming to town, here’s what to know

*The above video features a Bay Village second grader who won another BMX title*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Just in time for the summer season when parents and kids alike are looking for new activities: USA BMX is holding an event in Akron on June 8.

Those who are interested in BMX racing can “get a sneak peek into what members can expect at their local track, from multiple weekly practices to local, regional and national racing opportunities that are open to all USA BMX members—regardless of age or skill level,” according to event organizers.

The USA BMX registration event will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Akron BMX located at 1000 Service Road. Registration is free.

First-timers can borrow a loaner BMX bike and helmet (or bring their own) and take a spin on the track to get a taste of what BMX riding is all about.

All participants receive a certificate.

